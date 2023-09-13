SRK’s new big plan for Dunki

Four years after his comeback, Shah Rukh Khan is on cloud nine. His films Pathaan and Jawan are declared as massive blockbusters. The actor has lined up one more film Dunki and this Rajkumar Hirani’s film is aimed for Christmas release. With Jawan ending up as a massive hit, SRK has changed plans for Dunki. He asked the makers to push the film’s release for next year and the new release date of Dunki will be announced soon.

Dunki is expected to release during the first quarter of 2024. SRK and his team will promote the film well before the film’s release. Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani are the lead actors. Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films are the producers. The pending portions of the shoot are expected to be completed very soon.