Sai Pallavi signs a Love Story

Sai Pallavi has done an impressive set of films and the actress is never in a hurry. She recently rejected several films. The latest ongoing buzz says that Sai Pallavi has signed a love story and it is a Bollywood film. Sai Pallavi is paired up with Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. Sunil Pandey is the director and the shoot commenced recently. An official announcement is yet to be made by the makers.

Junaid Khan is making his debut with YRF Studios’ film and this would be his second film as an actor. Junaid Khan has theatre experience and he is trained in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. This is the next film of Sai Pallavi after Virata Parvam. Sai Pallavi is also shooting for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film.