Their goal is to totally disturb TDP, says Payyavula

The sole aim of the ruling YSRCP is to totally disturb the TDP and the arrests will not end with former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, observed the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and TDP MLA, Payyavula Kesav, on Wednesday.

Payyavula Kesav told media persons at the party headquarters here that when those who are to implement the law are working in coordination with the ruling party leaders they can apply these laws to anyone in any manner. “Whether it is the issue of assigned lands or Inner Ring Road or the Fibre Grid Project the policy of the Government is the same,” Payyavula Kesav remarked.

The PAC chairman is of the opinion that the arrests will not end with Chandrababu. “More TDP leaders will face a similar situation soon and the main aim of the ruling party is to completely disorganise the TDP,” he felt.

The TDP MLA said that the fear of losing power is haunting Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, due to which he is now moving in the wrong direction to take revenge on Chandrababu. The strategy is to divert the public attention with the arrest of Chandrababu and ultimately to destabilise the TDP, he observed.

This is nothing but a conspiracy to weaken the TDP as Jagan knows pretty well that he and his Government are going to face defeat. Jagan is well aware that his party will not come back to power and thus he wants at least to undermine the TDP, Payyavula stated.

People are aware as to how the former prime minister, the late Indra Gandhi, faced the consequences for acting like a dictator worse than Jagan, the PAC chairman said. He strongly believed that Jagan’s party will confine itself to a mere two or three seats in the coming elections.

Anti-incumbency is growing alarmingly by the day and Jagan’s prestige is almost touching the bottom due to the spiralling prices of essentials, large number of farmers suicides, increasing corruption and problems being faced by women, Payyavula maintained. Jagan is thus resorting to this kind of heinous act, the PAC chairman added.

Payyavula dared the State Government to publish in detail a white paper on how much was paid to the advocates in these four years to utilise their services in the legal system. The Jagan Mohan Reddy Government is using the lower rung of the police force in some way and the CID in another way to misuse the legal machinery, the TDP MLA noted.