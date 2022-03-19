SS Rajamouli clarifies about his Next

In the Bengaluru media interaction for RRR, top director SS Rajamouli issued a clarification about his next film. He said that his next film is not a multi-starrer as speculated and it would be a film with a single lead actor. Rajamouli announced that he would work with Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film and the shoot commences this year. There are talks that Nandamuri Balakrishna will have another powerful role in the film and it is untrue.

Rajamouli also said that they wanted to release RRR on March 17th but they pushed the film’s release by a week after they heard about the release of James, the last film of late Puneeth Rajkumar. Rajamouli also announced that there would no release trailer for RRR as speculated. A grant pre-release event of RRR will take place in Bengaluru this evening and both the lead actors NTR, Ram Charan will be present. RRR is heading for a record release on March 25th.