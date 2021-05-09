SSR First Look: Sai Pallavi’s Intense Look

It’s actress Sai Pallavi’s birthday today. Wishing the actress, the makers of Shyam Singha Roy that will feature Nani in the title role, have dropped her first look poster today.

The poster sees Sai Pallavi in an intense avatar holding a Trishool (trident) and performing at a temple. The actress appears traditional in Bengali saree with bindi on forehead. The poster also sees few dancers behind Sai Pallavi.

Going by the look, Sai Pallavi plays the role of a Bengali young lady in the film directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Krithi Shetty is the other leading lady, while Madonna Sebastian will be seen in a vital role.

Venkat Boyanapalli of Niharika Entertainment is producing the film.