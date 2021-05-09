YCP MPs write to Modi on Covid positivity rate

YCP MPs Avinash Reddy and Vallabhaneni Balashowry have placed a unique demand before PM Modi during this Coronavirus crisis. They urged the Prime Minister to remove the 28 percent GST on the ambulances immediately in the country. This was necessary to make ambulances available to rescue the people from the epidemic.

The MPs have written a letter to Modi, saying that there was an urgent need to convene the GST Council to take proper steps to provide relief to the people. They told the PM that the Covid cases were on the rise in AP. The positivity rate rose to 28.7 percent in just the Kadapa district alone.

The YCP MPs expressed concern that there was a greater threat being posed in view of the rapidly spreading infections. The positivity rate in the Kadapa district alone is expected to rise to 54.53 percent by the end of this month. This indicated the rate at which the virus was spreading all over.

The MPs also explained to Modi how the shortage of medical oxygen was claiming lives and wreaking havoc in AP right now. All the possible steps were needed to tide over the crisis.