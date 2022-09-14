Stage set for winter session of AP Assembly

The stage is all set for the winter session of the AP Assembly from September 15. Assembly Speaker, Thammineni Sitaram and Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, held a meeting with the officials at the legislature secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

The Speaker and the chairman told the officials to give information to the MLAs and the MLCs during the session. They also asked the officials to be available around the Legislature to give information to both the Houses.

The Speaker and the chairman also held a brief meeting with DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy and other senior officials on the security arrangements. The speaker told the police officials to ensure that there are no traffic issues during the session. He also told the police to ensure clear flow of traffic even in the villages on all days of the session.

Meanwhile, it is said that the government is in favour of having the session for just five days. The House would meet on Thursday and Friday. It would resume on Monday after the break and would be closed on Wednesday. However, a decision is to be taken at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held on the first day of the session.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had reportedly decided to have a discussion on three capitals issue, where he is planning to give a powerpoint presentation. The chief minister is also said to be in favour of having short duration discussions on health, agriculture, education, family welfare, women empowerment, state borrowings during this session.

The chief minister had told the ministers and the MLAs to come prepared to speak on the issues and counter the campaign by the opposition.