Standing ovation for Naatu Naatu live performance

Naatu Naatu song from RRR has been nominated for Oscars for the Best Original Score. The team performed the song live on the stage of the Oscars with a group of dancers. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava crooned for the number on the stage and a bunch of foreign dancers recreated the moves. Naatu Naatu is the first Indian song to be performed live on an Oscar stage. Indian actress Deepika Padukone is the host and she introduced the song. The live performance received a standing ovation.

Applause (Tell It Like A Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and This is Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once) are the other nominations for the Best Original Score. Naatu Naatu song won a Golden Globe Award recently. Ram Charan and NTR walked on the red carpet in specially designed stylish outfits. SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and others from the team of RRR were present.