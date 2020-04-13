State BJP sets up panels to monitor corona relief works

As the state enters into second phase of complete lockdown, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has set up Covid-19 to step up humanitarian help, interact with the party workers and the general public on a daily basis on the ground situation on the spread of the virus

The committees will assess the relief work being undertaken by the party and suggest measures to the State government on how to contain the spread of the virus. Three key committees involving law and order health, migrant workers welfare and essential commodities monitoring were set up.

The law and order committee comprises Goshamahal MLAvRaja Singh, MLC Ramachandra Rao, former MLAs D K Aruna, Motkpalli Narasimhulu, former MP Vivek, former MLA Dharma Rao, party general secretary Chinta Sambamurthy. The health Committee comprises former MLA T Rajeswar Rao, B S S Murthy, Dr Surendar. Essential Commodities committee MP Garikapati Mohan Rao, former MP Jithender Reddy, party leaders Chada Suresh Reddy, P Shekhar Rao, Laxminarayana and Dr Manohar Reddy. The health panel will monitor the supply of crucial medical equipment, including masks, gloves, PPEs in various hospitals.

The complete lockdown has robbed millions of migrant workers of their livelihood, loss of income source, shortage of food and growing uncertainity about their future. With the second phase of lockdown, the concerns of migrant workers have only heightened. The State BJP has set up migrant workers welfare committee which comprises former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar, Atloori Ramarkrishna, Uma Mahender and others to look into the issues being faced b them and try to address those issues.