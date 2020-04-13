Amaravati farmers sarcastic counter to police notice

The Tullur police in Guntur district gave notices to farmers of Venkatapalem village in Amaravati Capital City area. The villagers were asked to show cause why action should not be initiated against them for violating the lockdown by continuing their capital city protests. The agitators promptly gave their reply to Guntur Rural SP.

The farmers said that they were facing financial problems and multiple hardships because of the Capital shifting and Coronavirus lockdown. In addition to this, the government has not made this year’s payments towards their lands acquired for Capital City.

The villagers urged the police to use their good offices to convince the government to make the payments and solve their problems. At same time, the Amaravati clarified to the police that they have been observing physical and social distancing norms and wearing masks during their protests. They said that they had lost their lands and their future generations would be losing greatly if the CapitalAs shifted out of Amaravati.