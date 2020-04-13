War of tweets: Vijaysai Reddy is a fox, Nagababu is zero

It’s been clear for years there’s little love lost between Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan, his brother Nagababu and the YSRCP leaders, but the coronavirus pandemic is providing fresh opportunities for the leaders on either side to volley statements that are increasingly childish or even slanderous.

Read the tweets between the two

Fox politics

#VijayReddy -#Janasena says that they are not playing politics amidst corona. Where is the ground for you to play politics, Pawan? You are sitting in Hyderabad and issuing political statements. Did you forget the election results so quickly.

#Nagababu-Vijayreddy!I know the fox like politics you play. . I still remember how you came to me using our common friend to join hands with Pawan Kalyan.

25 paisa batch

#VijayReddy

Why is the 25 paisa batch infuriated? The leadership threw the party affairs to the winds with film shootings and TV shows. Since 2014, we never had any coalitions. Jagan was clear that YSRCP will not have a truck with Jana Sena. Even the dogs don’t bark if you are not the brothers of Chiranjeevi.

Nagababu Zero

Vijaysai Reddy, the politician turned a mathematician. In one of his tweets, he turned to Indian mathematical genius Aryabhatta to buttress his point, one that is fundamental to calculus – Zero.

#VijayReddy If you add or subtract zero from any other number, the result is always zero. Adding zero to any number does not change the number. Everyone knows that the direction, screenplay and behind the screen acting is at the behest of the man with 40 years in film industry

Cheap Politics in times of corona

#Nagababu-While the country is suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the YSRCP is indulging in cheap politics. The YSRCP leaders are resorting to unpleasant comments against Pawan Kalyan who contributed money for the cause of corona. The YSRCP ruling has the trappings of a fascist regime. Even in these tough times, the party is indulging in cheap politics. People will teach a befitting reply. Wish our country will recover from these hard times. Nee laanti Gottangaalu, instead of wasting your time tweeting, think of how will spend your days in jail