Two tested positive in Adilabad. After Markaz, Telangana police exploring Deoband angle

After Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering in Markaz Masjid, focus now seems to be shifting to the Deoband seminary in Uttar Pradesh. The Telangana government is looking into how many people from the State had attended the religious gathering of Deobandis in UP between March 9 and 12.

The district administration is on tenterhooks after two people from Adilabad were tested positive for corona virus on Monday. The two had allegedly visited Deoband in Uttar Pradesh between March 9 and 12. The Deoband missionary meet in UP had come under intense scrutiny.

Telangana reported more than 531 positive cases, most of the cases linked to Markaz attendees. Death toll in the state rose to 16. Around 28 cases were reported on Sunday, two of them from Adilabad. With the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao on Sunday said, “It is clear the coronavirus is not stopping and it’s spreading. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country and the death toll has also increased.”

More than 13 positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Adilabad district, most of the cases linked to the Markaz attendees in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin including a government official. The Telangana government had put Adilabad district on a high alert since and declared it as a hotspot zone for corona virus. According to district officials, around 124 people from Adilabad had travel history to foreign countries and 118 completed home quarantine as on Saturday.

Adilabad shares its borders with Maharasthra’s Nanded, Yavatmal and Chandrapur districts. Despite thorough screening, three people in Adilabad who had contacts with neighbouring Yavatmal district were detected with corona. The state government had declared 19 places, including Neeradigonda Mandal, Utnoor mandal and Adilabad urban mandal, as red zones. The areas which have been declared as red zone areas are ward No. 3 and 5, ward No. 24 to 37, 45 to 47 wards in Adilabad municipality, Urban Health Center in Adilabad urban mandal, Neeradigonda, Sawargaon, Lakkampur in Neeradigonda mandal and Haspur village in Utnoor mandal.