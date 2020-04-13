Young music sensation for Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

Natural Star Nani will star in Shyam Singha Roy, a periodic film that will be the costliest film made in his career. Rahul Sankrityan is the director and the regular shoot commences once Nani completes shooting for his part for Tuck Jagadish. It was speculated that AR Rahman is in talks to compose the tunes and background score for Shyam Singha Roy. The makers finalized Anirudh Ravichander to compose the music for the film.

Anirudh composed the music for Nani’s Jersey and Gang Leader in the past. This would be the third film in their combination. Shyam Singha Roy will also have three female leads and Sai Pallavi is one among them. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Though Shyam Singha Roy was announced for Christmas release, the film will now release next year due to the coronavirus delay.