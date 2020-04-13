SEC: AP High Court adjourns hearing for next Monday

The AP High Court admitted nearly 6 petitions from ex State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar and others seeking scrapping of the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s orders reducing the SEC term to remove Ramesh Kumar. The court heard all parties on video conferencing in view of the lockdown and adjourned the hearing for next Monday when detailed comprehensive hearings would be held.

The petitioners asked for immediate relief but the advocate general asked for time to file counter. The court gave time till March 17 for the government counter. The former SEC and other petitioners asked the court for revoking the GOs 617, 618 and 619 which led to the removal of Ramesh Kumar and appointment of Justice Kanagaraj in his place. Ramesh maintained that he has time till March 31, 2021 to complete his tenure which cannot be denied with GOs or Ordinance.

In all, historic 6 petitions were filed against the YSRCP Government decision. Ex minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and BJP former minister Kamineni Srinivas also filed petitions. Advocate Jandhyala Shankar argued on behalf of BJP.