2 women hang themselves after killing girl near Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, two women hanged themselves after killing daughter of one of them on the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Monday.

The two women ended their lives by hanging from two trees in an agricultural field near Jawaharnagar in Medchal district. The body of the girl was found lying on the ground.

Police rushed to the scene after receiving the information around 9 a.m. on Monday. Police suspect the two women hanged themselves on Sunday night.

The women were identified as Anusha and Sumati and Anusha’s five-year-old daughter Uma Maheswari. They poisoned the girl before hanging themselves, a police official said.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the women hailed from Karimnagar district and had come to Medchal district on April 10 after a fight with their husbands. The women had reportedly returned late to their homes after receiving rice being supplied at ration shops due to the lockdown. This led to argument with their husbands.

They had taken shelter at a church near Jawaharnagar through an acquaintance.

Police shifted the bodies for autopsy and launched investigations.