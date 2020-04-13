AP Deputy CM should be dismissed: Kala Venkata Rao

Telugu Desam has targetted the YSRCP on the minorities issues. Its AP President K Kala Venkata Rao has demanded dismissal of AP Deputy Chief Minister Kalattur Narayana Swamy for his insulting comments against the minorities on the issue of COVID-19 epidemic transmissions from Delhi Jamaat cluster. He termed as cruel the Deputy CM’s remarks that the minorities were not cooperating with the government to control the virus spread.

Venkata Rao said that the ruling YSRCP leaders were adopting an increasingly intolerant attitude towards different sections especially the minorities for their support to the TDP. Legislative Council Chairman Sharif was insulted and threatened on the floor of the House itself. CM Jaganmohan Reddy should take responsibility and say public apology to the minorities.

TDP letter to NHRC

Mr Venkata Rao wrote a letter to National Human Rights Commission, Mr Rao stressing the need for the government to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps of the poor people in view of the virus lockdown. There are already 405 corona positive cases in the state and six lives were lost. Though the lockdown is strictly enforced throughout the country, the lockdown in the state has become a direct cause of corona outbreaks due to the political party leaders’ deliberate mobilization of groups for political purposes.

Mr Rao said that Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy is moving in the districts of Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram and Visakhapatnam. So far only one positive case has been registered in Srikakulam and Vijayanagar districts. At this time, Vijayasai Reddy has taken hundreds of people under the pretext of the Pragati Bharat Trust. It is a clear cut violation of public rights. Police are warning people not to move from one village to another when the lockdown is on.

But, Vijayasai Reddy is visiting all the districts of Northern Andhra Pradesh. He has come to Vijayawada to meet the newly appointed State Election Commissioner at Amaravathi yesterday. Newly appointed state election commissioner Kanagaraj arrived from Tamil Nadu. Why didn’t the quarantine rule and regulations apply to them?

Mr Rao said that Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy is going to the public with over a hundreds of activists. Similarly, Srikalahasti MLA Madhusudan Reddy has violated corona rules by marching with tens of thousands of tractors. Other YCP leaders are leading campaigns in the name of cash and cargo distribution and causing the corona outbreak. Palmaneru MLA Venkatesh Goud inaugurated a culvert bridge with hundreds of followers in the wake of the corona disaster. Minister Adimulapu Suresh went to the neighboring state of Telangana and returned to AP. Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy’s nephew is illegally transporting sand from the Mukaraju Palli Sand Reach, Karvetinagaram mandal in Chittoor district.

Mr Rao said that several hundreds of lorries in the old town of Kollipara Mandal in Guntur district villagers had to be prevented from carrying out sand mining. Illegal soil transportation is happening in Pasunur Kothapally, Bukkarayasamudram Mandalam of Anantapur District. In the heart of the Gudivada town of Krishna district, people obstructed truckloads of transportation of soil by the minister’s followers. The government is not distributing PPEs to doctors, police and sanitation staff who are fighting at the cost of their lives with the corona virus. Sudhakar, a doctor from Visakhapatnam and Venkatramireddy, Chittoor District Nagari Municipal Commissioner, were sacked for asking for PPEs.