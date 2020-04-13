Alia Bhatt’s first preference is RRR

SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR is under shoot and it features NTR, Ram Charan in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies in this periodic drama. There are several speculations about the presence of the actress and her dates for the movie. The actress recently made it clear that she would be a part of the film. Alia Bhatt promised Rajamouli that she would wrap up her part for RRR first after the lockdown gets lifted.

She allocated bulk dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next film and Alia would first complete her part for RRR before she joins the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. A long schedule is planned in Pune and Alia’s portions will be completed in this schedule. Rajamouli is waiting for the lockdown to be lifted to plan the schedules and complete the shoot at the earliest. An update about the new release date of RRR will be out soon.