Maruthi gets a shock from Ram

Young actor Maruthi tasted a streak of flops and he bounced back every time in a crucial time. His recent outing Prati Roju Pandaage ended up as a huge money-spinner and Maruthi wanted to direct a top actor soon. With every actor busy with back to back projects, he penned a script for Ram. The young actor did not like the script and he rejected the script right away. The meeting happened over a call recently.

With nothing much to do, Maruthi is in the hunt for another actor for his next film. Ram too is looking for an interesting script for his next film after he completed his work for RED. Puri Jagannadh’s Double Ismart is the project in hand for Ram but it may not happen any time soon. RED’s new release date will be announced soon after the lockdown period gets lifted.