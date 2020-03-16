State BJP to move SC, seek cancellation of polls

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Kanna Lakshminaraya on Monday said the party will file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the civic body elections.

On Monday, YSR Congress Party already moved the Supreme Court against the decision of the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to postpone the rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh. The Supreme Court is likely to hear the case tomorrow.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the BJP state president said YSRCP president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy seems to have resolved to make the elections to the local bodies unanimous in favour of the YSRCP by physically attacking the opponents and blackmailing them.

The BJP State president thanked the State Election Commission (SEC) for conceding the party’s plea to take action against YSR Congress Party activists for atrocities allegedly committed by them during the local body elections process. Three BJP MPs G V L Narasimha Rao, T G Venkatesh and C Ramesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and lodged a strong protest against the violence and attacks on the opposition parties ahead of the civic body elections. Lakshminarayana shot off a letter to Amit Shah on March 15 requesting the Central government’s immediate intervention.

On Sunday, Ramesh Kumar postponed the civic body elections citing the emerging challenges posed by the spread of coronavirus and that continuing with the election schedule may be detrimental and harmful to the public health at large.

Ramesh Kumar on Monday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and discussed the factors that led to the postponement of the elections. On Sunday, YSRCP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met the Governor complaining against the State Election Commissioner’s “arbitrary” postponement of the polls to rural and urban local bodies