State Govt withdraws gunmen to TDP MLA

The State government on Monday withdrew gunmen to opposition TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav. The government directed the two gunmen currently attached to the MLA to come back to their base.

The TDP MLA is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and has been exposing the government’s audit statements and the finances. He had recently asked the state government to increase his security as he was receiving threats from unidentified persons.

Instead of increasing the security for the MLA and chairman of the PAC, the government withdrew the two security personnel working with him.

The TDP protested against the sudden withdrawal of security for the MLA. The TDP leaders asked the state government to restore security and increase his protection cover in the light of threats he is receiving.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had asked the state police to restore security to Keshav. He blamed the state government, particularly chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for his vendetta politics. He alleged that the security for Keshav was withdrawn as he made allegations of phone tapping by the government.

He alleged that the government was spying on some MLAs and politicians including those from the ruling party. He also cited some examples to justify his allegation. The TDP chief said that the government instead of proving him wrong, withdrew the security as political vendetta.