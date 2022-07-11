Jagan redesigns foreign education scholarship scheme

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had finally redesigned the foreign education scheme for the students after three years. He dropped the scheme after assuming power in 2019 alleging that the scheme was misused by the previous TDP government. He also alleged that the TDP government had sponsored the children of the party leaders.

The students who went abroad for education during Chandrababu Naidu regime have been suffering as the government stopped payment. While some families went into debts, some have dropped the education and returned home.

Now, after three years, Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with his own style of the scheme, extending it to every student. The new scheme, Jagananna Vidya Devena, would be paid even to the children from the OC families.

However, he had his own conditions to be eligible to receive the scholarship under the scheme. The family must have annual income below Rs 8 lakh. The student must get admission in the universities which are ranked up to 200.

The new scheme said that if the student gets admission in the university below the rank of 100, the government would pay the total fee for the student. If the student gets admission in the university below the rank of 200 and above 100, the government would pay up to Rs 50 lakh.

The government would also give the scheme to one student in the family and the family should be the residents of Andhra Pradesh. The fee is paid after every semester, the government said.