Story behind Liger Vijay Deverakonda’s new poster

Team Liger dropped a new poster today and Vijay Deverakonda is seen striking a dynamic pose in it.

To start off, MMA sport needs fighters to go naked before every fight as they are very specific about body composition/weights etc and LIGER being MMA backdrop film. The same is conveyed in the poster by Vijay as he sports a striking new look.

This poster is trending as #sexiestposterever on social media. Netizens are loving the dynamism of the poster and hence all the attention. It is also the fastest Indian poster to clock 1 million likes on Instagram.

Several celebrities including Samantha, Tamannaah, and others have hyped up the poster as they appear to be in love with it.

It takes an Aamir khan(PK) & Ranbir(SANJU) to go so deep into acting and do anything for a role including bare it all.

VD, who is known for his acting prowess has always gone extreme as needed for his role in Liger.

This poster has certainly turned the attention towards Vijay Deverakonda and Liger. The Puri Jagannadh directorial is releasing on 25 August.