Strange: KCR gives appointment to Cong MLAs to enter Pragathi Bhavan

In a strange development, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday gave appointment to Congress MLAs to enter Pragathi Bhavan and meet him.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka along with few party MLAs sought KCR’s appointment to submit a representation seeking probe into recentv lockup death of dalit woman Mariyamma.

The CMO officials confirmed appointment and asked Congress MLAs to meet him at 5pm.

Not only Congress, leaders from all other opposition parties could not believe their ears that KCR gave appointment.

This is because KCR never gave appointment to any opposition leader except Owaisi brothers of AIMIM in the past seven years since he became CM in 2014.

After Etela Rajender’s ouster from TRS in May, a significant change is seen in KCR’s style of functioning.

He is touring districts frequently and meeting people against his image of confining himself to Pragathi Bhavan or farmhouse all the time.