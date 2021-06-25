Why has Dharmapuri Arvind fallen silent suddenly?

Till a few months ago, he was all over the face. His strong attacks on KCR and the ruling TRS ad evoked strong reaction. Laced with sarcasm and wit, he used to take on the TRS will all force. Soon, he earned a strong support base among the youths in the state. Yes. We are talking about Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

Post the Graduate MLC elections he has completely fallen silent. The strong criticism is gone and Arvind is confined to his constituency. Sources say he became silent after Eatala Rajender entered the party. Though Arvind has strongly supported Eatala’s entry into the party and gave some press interviews welcoming him, he has later fallen silent. He is not coming out in defence of the BJP at every opportunity.

Some say that consecutive defeats in the Graduate MLC elections and Nagarjunasagar have dampened his spirits. There was also a strong criticism of his claims that TRS leaders, including KCR , would go to jail once the BJP comes to power, proved counter-productive. This criticism has actually evoked sympathy for KCR, they argue. So, party’s thinking heads have reportedly advised both D Arvind and Bandi Sanjay to tone down their personal criticism.

There are doubts whether he could actively campaign in Huzurabad bypolls. Sources close to D Arvind say that he might campaign only if he gets an invite. Arvind also reportedly doesn’t see an important role for himself in Huzurabad. It would be an out-and-out Eatala Rajender show, he reportedly feels. Hence he is said to be keeping a low profile.