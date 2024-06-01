x
తెలుగు
Striking deals for Allari Naresh’s Next

Published on June 1, 2024

Allari Naresh made a comeback with Naandhi and the actor’s performance was appreciated. All his later films ended up as duds. The actor is back to the comic genre and tested his luck with Aa Okkati Adakku. The film was rejected badly by the audience and he pinned all his hopes on Bachchala Malli. The first look poster has been out recently and Allari Naresh looks raw and intense in this realistic action drama. The makers closed all the deals and they are in profits even before the shoot got completed.

The non-theatrical deals are sold to various parties and the makers pocketed Rs 9 crores through the deals. The theatrical rights too are sold and they are valued at Rs 5 crores. The makers made Rs 14 crores and 80 percent of the shoot of Bachchala Malli has been completed. After the release of the first look poster, the team of Bachchala Malli closed all the deals. Solo Brathuke So Better fame Subbu is the director and Rajesh Danda’s Hasya Movies are the producers of this actioner.

