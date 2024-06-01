x
Pooja Hegde joins Suriya44

Published on June 1, 2024

Pooja Hegde joins Suriya44

After delivering a series of flops, Pooja Hegde has been struggling to sign a biggie. She was approached for a couple of biggies but the actress got replaced due to various reasons. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in Suriya’s upcoming film that will start rolling soon. His 44th film will be directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it is said to be a perfect mass entertainer. The makers today announced that Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and the poster was out. Santosh Narayanan scores the music and background score for this untitled film.

Suriya’s 2D Entertainment along with Stone Bench will produce this film. Suriya is currently shooting for Kanguva and this pan-Indian attempt directed by Shiva will be released during the last quarter of the year. Suriya is also in talks with Sudha Kongara for a film and it will roll soon.

