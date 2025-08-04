x
Movie News

Su From So Trailer: Non-stop Entertainment

Published on August 4, 2025

Su From So Trailer: Non-stop Entertainment

After making waves in Kannada cinema, the much-loved comedy Su From So is now gearing up for its Telugu release. Mythri Movie Makers is bringing this rural supernatural laugh-fest to theaters on August 9, and the newly released trailer gives us a glimpse into the madness that awaits.

In a village surrounded by hills and tradition, the story kicks off in an almost perfect setting, until things take a turn for the bizarre. Unexplained events begin shaking the locals, and soon whispers spread that a ghost has taken hold of a young man. The village, in panic but with plenty of humor, decides to summon a legendary sorcerer- Sulochana from Someshwara, to set things right.

But this isn’t your typical horror tale. Director JP Thuminad flips the supernatural genre on its head, delivering a comedy laced with eerie twists and non-stop gags. The trailer strikes a fun balance between jump scares and laugh-out-loud moments, showing villagers facing bizarre hauntings with more confusion than fear.

Shaneel Gautham steals the spotlight as the boisterous and quick-witted Ravi Anna, supported by a charming ensemble featuring Sandhya Aarakere, Prakash Thuminad, and JP Thuminad himself. Whether it’s superstition or just village gossip gone wild, the chaos is irresistibly funny.

S Chandrasekaran captures the scenic locations and quirky energy of the village, while the music by Sumedh K and Sandeep Thulasidas keeps things light, cheeky, and energetic.

With a unique mix of folklore, friendship, and full-blown hilarity, Su From So promises to be a crowd-pleaser for all ages. If the trailer is anything to go by, expect a cinema experience that’s spooky, silly, and seriously entertaining.

else

