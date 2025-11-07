Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

Young actor Sudheer Babu was introduced as the son-in-law of legendary actor Superstar Krishna garu. He worked hard and did many films but he fell short of scoring a big blockbuster in Tollywood. His attempts have been new and this time he is testing his luck with Jatadhara. Sudheer Babu called this as the best script in his career and Zee Studios backed this pan-Indian film. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha played the other lead role. Jatadhara released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

In ancient times, treasures were buried in the ground and they were guarded by super powers. A treasure in a village named Rudraram is guarded by an evil Dhan Pisachani (Sonakshi Sinha). Because of an unusual incident, the entire village of Rudraram gets vacant because of this Dhan Pisachani. Siva (Sudheer Babu) is a Ghost Hunter and his job is to prove that there are no evils scientifically. The rest of Jatadhara is all about how Siva chases the Dhana Pisachani and what happens next.

Analysis:

Jatadhara is a wasted attempt from the first frame and the audience will be left in shock about why it has been made. The basic plot of the film is interesting and Jatadhara offers nothing except an interesting plot. The director has mixed various genres and attempted Jatadhara and the film is a huge misfire. The film offers nothing much. Right from the writing to the narration and the execution, Jatadhara has nothing exciting. Even the visuals and the VFX work will not work in the film’s favour. Some of the tiny scenes are stretched and made into lengthy episodes and this irritates the audience.

The climax has a devotional touch which is forceful. The successful mantra in many super hit films is used in Jatadhara but the climax is the biggest disappointment of the film. Jatadhara has the concepts of Anantha Padmanabhaswamy, Naga bandham, Arunachalam, Ashta Linga Pratishta, Siva Thandavam and others. None of the concepts or the episodes are impressive.

Performances:

Sudheer Babu has a regular role and he plays a ghost hunter in the film. His role has no scope to perform in Jatadhara. Though he tries hard to save the film through the climax, the damage happens completely. Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Dhana Pisachani and her role is loud. Her role fails to make an impact in the film. Subhalekha Sudhakar’s elevations did not work for the film. His dialogue diction makes no difference. Several actors like Jhansi, Srinivas Avasarala, Rajeev Kanakala and others are wasted completely.

The corporate firms who are producing films are strict on their budgets. They offer no extra budgets to get a better product and head for reshoots. Zee Studios bankrolled Jatadhara and the production values are horrible. The VFX work and the graphics are silly on screen. The artwork is poor and locations did not sound real on screen. There is no depth in the visuals. The biggest disappointments are the cinematography work and the music of Jatadhara. The directors failed badly in delivering an impressive product.

Jatadhara is the biggest disappointment in the career of Sudheer Babu.

Telugu360 Rating: 0.5/5