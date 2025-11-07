x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

Published on November 7, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

Young actor Sudheer Babu was introduced as the son-in-law of legendary actor Superstar Krishna garu. He worked hard and did many films but he fell short of scoring a big blockbuster in Tollywood. His attempts have been new and this time he is testing his luck with Jatadhara. Sudheer Babu called this as the best script in his career and Zee Studios backed this pan-Indian film. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha played the other lead role. Jatadhara released today and here is the review of the film.

Story:

In ancient times, treasures were buried in the ground and they were guarded by super powers. A treasure in a village named Rudraram is guarded by an evil Dhan Pisachani (Sonakshi Sinha). Because of an unusual incident, the entire village of Rudraram gets vacant because of this Dhan Pisachani. Siva (Sudheer Babu) is a Ghost Hunter and his job is to prove that there are no evils scientifically. The rest of Jatadhara is all about how Siva chases the Dhana Pisachani and what happens next.

Analysis:

Jatadhara is a wasted attempt from the first frame and the audience will be left in shock about why it has been made. The basic plot of the film is interesting and Jatadhara offers nothing except an interesting plot. The director has mixed various genres and attempted Jatadhara and the film is a huge misfire. The film offers nothing much. Right from the writing to the narration and the execution, Jatadhara has nothing exciting. Even the visuals and the VFX work will not work in the film’s favour. Some of the tiny scenes are stretched and made into lengthy episodes and this irritates the audience.

The climax has a devotional touch which is forceful. The successful mantra in many super hit films is used in Jatadhara but the climax is the biggest disappointment of the film. Jatadhara has the concepts of Anantha Padmanabhaswamy, Naga bandham, Arunachalam, Ashta Linga Pratishta, Siva Thandavam and others. None of the concepts or the episodes are impressive.

Performances:

Sudheer Babu has a regular role and he plays a ghost hunter in the film. His role has no scope to perform in Jatadhara. Though he tries hard to save the film through the climax, the damage happens completely. Sonakshi Sinha essays the role of Dhana Pisachani and her role is loud. Her role fails to make an impact in the film. Subhalekha Sudhakar’s elevations did not work for the film. His dialogue diction makes no difference. Several actors like Jhansi, Srinivas Avasarala, Rajeev Kanakala and others are wasted completely.

The corporate firms who are producing films are strict on their budgets. They offer no extra budgets to get a better product and head for reshoots. Zee Studios bankrolled Jatadhara and the production values are horrible. The VFX work and the graphics are silly on screen. The artwork is poor and locations did not sound real on screen. There is no depth in the visuals. The biggest disappointments are the cinematography work and the music of Jatadhara. The directors failed badly in delivering an impressive product.

Jatadhara is the biggest disappointment in the career of Sudheer Babu.

Telugu360 Rating: 0.5/5

Next World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh Previous Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song
else

TRENDING

image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song

Latest

image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review

Most Read

image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree