x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song

Published on November 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Satya’s Film as Lead Launched
image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh

Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song

Nagabandham the Pan-India film, starring Virat Karrna and directed by Abhishek Nama with Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy producing it on a massive scale, has garnered huge anticipation with its unique theme. The actor has undergone a massive transformation for the story that is rooted in Indian culture and heritage.

Now, the makers are shooting a crucial song, “Om Veera Naga”, for the film in a Shiva temple set constructed extensively in Ramanaidu Studios. It is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Virat Karrna is participating along with huge number of dancers. The makers are highlighting the intense emotion in the story and devotion for Lord Shiva, like never-seen-before.

The song is composed by Abhe and Junaid Kumar duo. Movie explores the theme of Nagabandham protection in Vishnu Temples like Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Puri Jagannadh. So, the makers are shooting it on a majestic scale with visuals that will take Indian Cinema to next level.

The movie shoot is progressing very rapidly and the makers are planning an extensive promotional campaign. Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon are playing leading lady roles in this Pan-India spectacle slated for release in multiple languages.

Next Sudheer Babu’s Jatadhara Movie Review Previous Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors
else

TRENDING

image
Satya’s Film as Lead Launched
image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist

Latest

image
Satya’s Film as Lead Launched
image
Unanimous Trolling for SS Rajamouli
image
The Family Man S3 Trailer comes with a Twist
image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh

Most Read

image
Kurnool Bus Tragedy: Legal Loopholes Let the Guilty Walk Free Too Soon
image
World Cup Star Sree Charani meets Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh
image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree