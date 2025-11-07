Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song

Nagabandham the Pan-India film, starring Virat Karrna and directed by Abhishek Nama with Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy producing it on a massive scale, has garnered huge anticipation with its unique theme. The actor has undergone a massive transformation for the story that is rooted in Indian culture and heritage.

Now, the makers are shooting a crucial song, “Om Veera Naga”, for the film in a Shiva temple set constructed extensively in Ramanaidu Studios. It is being choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and Virat Karrna is participating along with huge number of dancers. The makers are highlighting the intense emotion in the story and devotion for Lord Shiva, like never-seen-before.

The song is composed by Abhe and Junaid Kumar duo. Movie explores the theme of Nagabandham protection in Vishnu Temples like Padmanabhaswamy Temple and Puri Jagannadh. So, the makers are shooting it on a majestic scale with visuals that will take Indian Cinema to next level.

The movie shoot is progressing very rapidly and the makers are planning an extensive promotional campaign. Nabha Natesh, Ishwarya Menon are playing leading lady roles in this Pan-India spectacle slated for release in multiple languages.