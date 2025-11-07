Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan continues his unstoppable streak of exciting announcements. The versatile legend, who recently announced a movie with his friend Superstar Rajinikanth, under his banner, has now come up with an update on his new project.

He will be introducing the popular stunt directors Anbariv (Anbu Mani and Arivu Mani) as directors with this high-octane action entertainer #KHAA. Known across Indian cinema for designing jaw-dropping stunts in blockbuster films such as Vikram, the Action Brothers are now stepping behind the camera, crafting a powerful story tailored perfectly for Kamal Haasan’s charisma and screen presence.

The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, with Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran jointly bankrolling the project. Marking the actor’s birthday, the team made the grand announcement with the tagline “Hunt Mode On”.

With Sunil KS handling cinematography, Jakes Bejoy composing the music, and Shemeer KM taking charge of editing, #KHAA promises to be a technical spectacle and an adrenaline-filled experience.

The film’s regular shoot is expected to begin soon.