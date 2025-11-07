x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors

Published on November 7, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song
image
Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors
image
Video: 12A Railway Colony Movie Writer Dr Anil Vishwanath Interview
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha from GlobeTrotter
image
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Welcome their First Baby

Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan continues his unstoppable streak of exciting announcements. The versatile legend, who recently announced a movie with his friend Superstar Rajinikanth, under his banner, has now come up with an update on his new project.

He will be introducing the popular stunt directors Anbariv (Anbu Mani and Arivu Mani) as directors with this high-octane action entertainer #KHAA. Known across Indian cinema for designing jaw-dropping stunts in blockbuster films such as Vikram, the Action Brothers are now stepping behind the camera, crafting a powerful story tailored perfectly for Kamal Haasan’s charisma and screen presence.

The film will be produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, with Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran jointly bankrolling the project. Marking the actor’s birthday, the team made the grand announcement with the tagline “Hunt Mode On”.

With Sunil KS handling cinematography, Jakes Bejoy composing the music, and Shemeer KM taking charge of editing, #KHAA promises to be a technical spectacle and an adrenaline-filled experience.

The film’s regular shoot is expected to begin soon.

Next Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song Previous Video: 12A Railway Colony Movie Writer Dr Anil Vishwanath Interview
else

TRENDING

image
Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song
image
Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha from GlobeTrotter

Latest

image
Nagabandham team shooting a never-seen-before Shiva Song
image
Kamal Haasan With Vikram Stunt Directors
image
Video: 12A Railway Colony Movie Writer Dr Anil Vishwanath Interview
image
Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha from GlobeTrotter
image
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Welcome their First Baby

Most Read

image
Microsoft Leads ₹1,772 Crore Quantum Leap in Amaravati
image
Big Shock for BRS Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Maganti Family Rift Rocks the Party
image
Government Approves Plans for New Districts and Revenue Divisions

Related Articles

Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree