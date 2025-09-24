x
Sujeeth hints at a Cinematic Universe with OG

Published on September 24, 2025 by snehith

Sujeeth hints at a Cinematic Universe with OG

‘Cinematic Universe’ is a unique concept of Hollywood movies in which different films centre on a common setting with recurring characters or storylines across several installments. Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj introduced the same to South audiences with his films like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. YRF universe from Bollywood also delivered some interconnected spy thrillers with War 2 being the recent one.

Now, talented Telugu director Sujeeth dropped big hints at creating one-of-its kind Cinematic Universe starting from Pawan Kalyan’s gangster drama OG which is all set for a thunderous opening at the box office in a few hours. Just before the special shows are getting ready to be screened all over, Sujeeth has dropped a Thank You note in which he has almost confirmed that OG world will grow bigger from now onwards.

From the past few days, there have been speculations in the industry circles and among audiences that Sujeeth is going to spring a suprise by connecting OG with his previous action spectacle ‘Saaho’. The trailer too gave a slight impression that OG might have a thin connection with the story of Saaho. But, he didn’t reveal anything during the pre release event.

Now, in his post,Sujeeth expressed his profound gratitude to the entire team and posted about his working experience and the memorable journey throughout the film. In the end, he said ” Remember this is only the beginning. With the right things falling into place, this world will only grew bigger from here”.

These lines from Sujeeth makes it more than clear that the world of OG will not stop with just this film but will extend beyond. However, it all depends on how the film fares at the box office.

