Sujeeth to direct Gopichand?

Top production house UV Creations is focused on Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. The production house is in plans to produce a series of projects next year. Most of them are under the final stages of pre-production and would be announced soon. Saaho fame Sujeeth signed a film for UV Creations and he has been working on the script from the past couple of months. He is said to have met Gopichand recently and discussed about the plot.

Gopichand also shares a close bonding with UV Creations and has a commitment for the production house. The discussions are currently on and things would be finalized soon. Gopichand is currently busy with Sampath Nandi’s Seetimaar and is in talks for a couple of projects. An official announcement about Gopichand and Sujeeth project would be made once things are finalized.