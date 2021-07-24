Sukumar is down with Viral Fever

Top director Sukumar resumed the shoot of Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa and the shoot came to a halt after Sukumar was unwell. The director is suffering from viral fever and is taking rest. Sukumar is away from antibiotics and other English medicines. He has been following homeopathy for the past few years and he is taking the same medication now. Allu Arjun wanted to resume the shoot once Sukumar recovers completely. The makers planned to complete the entire shoot of the first installment of Pushpa by the end of July.

But Sukumar’s health brought an unexpected break for the shoot. The first part of Pushpa is expected to release during the end of this year and an official announcement about the same will be made soon. Allu Arjun is keen to complete the shoot of Pushpa 1 and commence the shoot of Icon in the direction of Sriram Venu. Sukumar will have to start the shoot of Pushpa 2 after Allu Arjun completes the shoot of Icon.