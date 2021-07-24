Thimmarusu receives U/A from Censor, gears up to hit screens July 30

By
Telugu360
-
0

Thimmarusu starring Satyadev in the lead has obtained U/A certificate from the Censor Board, following which it will hit the screens on July 30 to become the first Telugu cinema to be released in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19.

Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan, the film has Satyadev playing a lawyer.

The film is bankrolled under East Coast Productions, S Originals. This comes after Satyadev’s recent hit Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

Sricharan Pakala has composed the music. The titular character is named after Mahamanthri Thimmarusu of the Vijayanagara Empire.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here