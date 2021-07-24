Thimmarusu receives U/A from Censor, gears up to hit screens July 30

Thimmarusu starring Satyadev in the lead has obtained U/A certificate from the Censor Board, following which it will hit the screens on July 30 to become the first Telugu cinema to be released in theatres post the second wave of Covid-19.

Directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Mahesh S Koneru and Yarabolu Srujan, the film has Satyadev playing a lawyer.

The film is bankrolled under East Coast Productions, S Originals. This comes after Satyadev’s recent hit Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya.

Sricharan Pakala has composed the music. The titular character is named after Mahamanthri Thimmarusu of the Vijayanagara Empire.