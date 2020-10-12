Sukumar locks the schedules of Pushpa

There has been a lot of confusion about the shooting locations of Pushpa. Sukumar wanted to shoot the film in the thick forests of Kerala but considering the coronavirus pandemic, it is quite tough to shoot there. The regular shoot got delayed and the latest update says that Sukumar locked the schedules of Pushpa. The entire cast, crew along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will stay in a bubble.

The first schedule of the film will take place in Maredumilli forest from the first week of November and will continue for a month. A resort is booked and the entire cast, crew members will undergo coronavirus tests before the shoot commences. With over 100 crew members, this schedule will take place for a month. The entire unit will not meet anyone once the shoot starts. Pushpa is an action thriller which is based in Chittoor red sandalwood mafia. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.