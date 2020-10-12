Ravi Teja Steps In, Krack In Action

Today, a working video of Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan starrer Krack is unveiled. The new shooting schedule of the film began recently. Ravi Teja is also back in action. Besides taking all the safety measures, corona tests are also conducted on sets. They made sure everything is sanitized.

Going by the video, they are presently canning police station sequences. A scene in the video shows Ravi Teja making stylish entry into the police station and cautioning someone, “Station lo unnappudu phone silent mode lo petti dobbichuko.” Thaman’s background score is highly impressive.

The film’s trailer will be released soon. Songs will also be released one after the other, as part of promotions. The film produced by B Madhu is in last leg of shooting and post-production works are also progressing simultaneously.