TRS Kavita wins Nizamabad MLC By-election

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has established clear supremacy once again. It has now won the Nizamabad By-election with a huge majority. The TRS got a clear upper hand in the first round itself.

In a severe blow to the Opposition, both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have lost deposits.

With this, KCR’s daughter Kalwakuntla Kavita has become an MLC. It may be recalled that Kavita lost the Nizamabad Lok Sabha election in 2019 general election. She kept a low profile in the party politics ever since.

Once again, Kavita made a spectacular comeback by getting a huge majority. She is all set to get the victory certificate from the election authorities. This has put an end to speculation that Kavita will not re-enter active politics again.

The victory also came as a boost for the TRS Chief KCR at a time when the BJP and the TDP were giving big challenges to its strength at the field level.