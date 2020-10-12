Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma’s Film Shoot Resumes

Hero Naga Shaurya who recently wrapped up a shooting schedule of his 20th film under the direction of Santhossh Jagarlapudi has resumed shoot of his other film with Lakshmi Sowjanya which completed a schedule before the lockdown.

“Production No 8 shoot resumes today in Hyderabad with all the necessary safety measures taken! #StaySafe & Always #WearAMask @IamNagashaurya @riturv @LakshmiSowG @Composer_Vishal @vamsi84 ,” announced the makers.

The shoot of the yet to be titled flick produced by Sithara Entertainments is happening in Hyderabad. Ritu Varma plays Naga Shaurya’s love interest in the romantic entertainer that has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.