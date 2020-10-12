Change in plans for Pawan Kalyan after Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Vakeel Saab from October 26th. He is in plans to complete the project by November. He wanted to join the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake but the director of the film is yet to be finalized. With no options left and the project getting delayed, Pawan Kalyan asked Krish to plan the schedules of his next from November. The shoot of Krish’s film will resume from the mid of November and Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete some major schedules by the end of this year.

Krish is currently in Vikarabad completing Vaishnav Tej’s project. The entire film’s shoot will be completed this month. His team is currently planning the schedules for the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s movie. There are a lot of speculations about the heroines and other actors in the film. Keeravani composes the music and AM Rathnam is the producer. This big-budget periodic drama releases next year.