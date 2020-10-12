Tollywood celebrities crucial meeting on Saturday

The Centre granted permission to reopen the theatres from October 15th but most of the exhibitors across the Telugu states are hesitant to screen films as there are no prominent films for release. The second reason is the spread of coronavirus which is quite high across the Telugu states. Tollywood producers, directors along with selected distributors and exhibitors will meet this Saturday in Hyderabad to discuss about the reopening of theatres. The members of the Producers Council and Film Chamber too will be present.

A detailed discussion about the reopening of theatres along with the release chart of films will be made in this meeting. There are talks that the theatres in AP and Telangana will open from Diwali weekend. The exhibitors are scared that running theatres without content will turn into an extra burden for them. Several things will be finalized after this detailed discussion. There are talks that some prominent films would have their release during Christmas and Sankranthi.