Sukumar to take a long break for Pushpa 2

Top director Sukumar is carving out Pushpa and the film features Allu Arjun in the lead role. The top director had changes in plans and he decided to release the film in two installments. Allu Arjun allocated 20 more days for the first installment and the pending shoot will be completed by the end of July or August after the shoot commences. Sukumar will head for the post-production work of the film and they have plans of releasing the film this year.

Sukumar wants Allu Arjun to complete one more project before he resumes the shoot of Pushpa 2. Sukumar will work on the script of the second installment soon after the release of the first part of Pushpa. The shoot of the second part will commence only after summer next year. Sukumar wants 100 more working days to complete the second part of Pushpa. Allu Arjun is keen to take up one more film after he is done with the shoot of the current installment.