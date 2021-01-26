Sundeep Kishan’s A1 Express Trailer: Emotional sports drama

Sundeep Kishan is all set to test his luck with a sports drama A1 Express which is the first-ever Telugu film on hockey. Dennis Jeevan is the director and Sundeep Kishan, Lavanya Tripathi are the lead actors. The trailer of A1 Express is well cut and it is stuffed with a strong emotional drama, romance and other ingredients along with the sport. A1 Express is shot on a lavish budget and is backed by a strong technical team.

Sundeep Kishan turned lean and muscular to essay the role of a hockey player in A1 Express. Rao Ramesh essays a pivotal role in the film and A1 Express also narrates about how hockey is ignored and how sport in India is a business and its fate is decided by businessmen. A1 Express trailer keeps good expectations on the film. People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and Venkatadri Talkies jointly produced A1 Express. Hiphop Tamizha composed the music and background score for this sports drama. The film releases next month.