Chiranjeevi’s Mega satire on Koratala Siva

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with Koratala Siva for Acharya, a social drama that is currently in shooting mode. The teaser of Acharya was planned to be out for Republic Day but there was a slight delay. Chiranjeevi took his social media handle and posted a satire on Koratala Siva about the teaser date. The post reveals about Chiranjeevi asking Koratala about the date of the teaser. Koratala says that he is busy with the work after which Megastar replies that he is ready to leak the teaser if the announcement will not be made soon.

The post hints that the announcement about the teaser will be made tomorrow at 10 AM. Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Sonu Sood are the lead actors in Acharya which is gearing up for summer release this year. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Manisharma is on board to compose the music.