Young actor Sundeep Kishan is busy completing the shoot of his upcoming projects. He will be seen in a sports drama titled A1 Express that completed shoot recently. Sundeep Kishan kick-started the shoot of his upcoming project Rowdy Baby which is a comic entertainer directed by G Nageshwar Reddy. The makers announced the title and released the title log today on the occasion. Kona Venkat along with MVV Satyanarayana are the producers. Rowdy Baby releases next year.

