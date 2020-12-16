Exclusive: Nani’s Ante Sundaraniki gets a striking deal

Natural Star Nani is lined up with films and irrespective of the results, his movies have been making huge profits for the producers. Nani is busy wrapping up the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and the film will hit the screens in summer. The film’s all rights fetched close to Rs 47 crores for the makers which is decent and the producers made good profits from the movie even before the release.

Nani will commence the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy this month which happens to be the costliest film in his career. Post Shyam Singha Roy, the actor will work with Mythri Movie Makers for Ante Sundaraniki. Vivek Athreya is the director and Nazriya Fahad plays the leading lady in this rom-com. Telugu360 exclusively heard that the full rights of the film are sold for Zee5 for a record price of Rs 52 crores. This is a great deal considering the film’s budget and current pandemic situations. Zee5 will hold all the rights of the film excluding the remake rights.

Zee5 recently acquired the rights of Solo Brathuke So Better and they are releasing the film in theatres on December 25th.