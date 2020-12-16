Interesting move from Sai Dharam Tej

Supreme Star Sai Dharam Tej has done youthful roles and commercial capers in his career. For the first time, the actor is trying to fit himself in a social drama that revolves around politics and delivers a strong message. His next film is tentatively titled Republic and is directed by Deva Katta. The film is 60 percent done with the shoot. Sai Dharam Tej plays the role of a young IAS officer in Republic.

A portion of the film will be shot in and around Eluru as it discusses about Kolleru issue. Ramya Krishna will have a powerful role assigned. The makers of Republic are eyeing a summer release for the film. Sai Dharam Tej also signed one more film in the direction of Karthik Dandu that will roll next year. His next release Solo Brathuke So Better is hitting the screens next weekend.