‘Super cop’ dominating chairman, complaint reaches KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao appointed senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar as managing director of TSRTC on August 26 this year.

VC Sajjangar became famous as a ‘super cop’ while working as Cyberabad police commissioner with the encounter of four accused in the Disha’s gang rape and murder case in December 2019.

He was transferred as MD of TSRTC from Cyberabad police commissioner post in August this year.

Within a gap of 20 days, KCR appointed TRS senior MLA from Nizamabad rural constituency Bajireddy Goverdhan as chairman of TSRTC.

As per protocol, the chairman is superior to MD.

But Bajireddy is reportedly very upset at Sajjanar not following protocol and ignoring him and taking all key decisions pertaining to TSRTC on his own without even consulting him.

Sajjanar’s PRO team in TSRTC is regularly sending press releases to media on important decisions taken by Sajjanar like free bus service to candidates appearing for UPSC civil services exam, no additional charges to be imposed on passengers travelling in Dasara special buses etc.

Sajjanar is also holding press meets and making announcements on TSRTC paying salaries to staff on the first of every month henceforth against delayed salary payments earlier. Sajjanar is garnering media attention every day while Bajireddy is seen nowhere except while taking charge as chairman of TSRTC on September 20.

Bajireddy reportedly complained to CM KCR about Sajjanar not following protocol and taking all decisions on his own without his notice.