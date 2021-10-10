Watch: Vijay Deverakonda And Family Travel To Tirupati In Style

By
Telugu360
-
0

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverkonda, along with his family offered prayers at the holy Hindu shrine of Tirumala earlier today. Now, Anand Deverakonda has given a sneak peek into the Tirumala trip of the Deverakondas.

“When your big bro is a (Star), family flies in a private (plane),” Anand’s caption reads as the Deverakondas travel to Tirupati in a private plane.

Vijay and Anand’s mom seems a bit nervous as the plane takes off but soon after, the family get back to good spirits as they enjoy the flight journey.

In the video, Vijay is seen planning the promotional campaign of Anand’s Pushpaka Vimanam which will be out in theatres on the 12th of November. This glimpse of the Deverkondas’ Tirupati trip is leaving netizens in awe as not often do we see the real life moments of top stars.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with Liger, an out and out action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and others in important roles.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here