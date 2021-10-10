Watch: Vijay Deverakonda And Family Travel To Tirupati In Style

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverkonda, along with his family offered prayers at the holy Hindu shrine of Tirumala earlier today. Now, Anand Deverakonda has given a sneak peek into the Tirumala trip of the Deverakondas.

“When your big bro is a (Star), family flies in a private (plane),” Anand’s caption reads as the Deverakondas travel to Tirupati in a private plane.

Vijay and Anand’s mom seems a bit nervous as the plane takes off but soon after, the family get back to good spirits as they enjoy the flight journey.

In the video, Vijay is seen planning the promotional campaign of Anand’s Pushpaka Vimanam which will be out in theatres on the 12th of November. This glimpse of the Deverkondas’ Tirupati trip is leaving netizens in awe as not often do we see the real life moments of top stars.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy with Liger, an out and out action thriller directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson, and others in important roles.

Behind the scenes of our recent travel to Tirupati! It's always fun traveling with family! 😁🙏

Alsooo what's even more exciting is #pushpakavimanam is coming out very soon in the theatres. Release on November 12th!! Fun promotions and more details soon. 🤗 @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/wiiy2RHRc3 — Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) October 10, 2021