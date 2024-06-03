Supreme Court asks Pinnelli not to enter counting centres

The Supreme Court on Monday asked YSR Congress MLA from Macherla, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, not to enter the counting centres on June 4, the day of counting. The court took up the petition of TDP activist Namburi Seshagiri Rao for hearing on Monday and directed the MLA not to enter any counting centre.

However, the Supreme Court did not interfere with the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court, which granted bail to the MLA till June 6. The petitioner told the court that he had received threats to his life from the MLA and wanted the court to arrest the MLA till the election process is completed. However, the court did not consider his plea.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the petition of Chandragiri YSR Congress MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy seeking repoll. Mohit Reddy said that there were irregularities in four polling booths on the day of polling, May 13. He wanted the Supreme Court to direct the election commission to have repolling in these four polling stations.

The court did not consider his plea and said that there was no need for the court to interfere with the election commission work.

The court also dismissed the YSR Congress petition on the postal ballots. The election commission had issued notification on May 30 stating that attesting officer signature is enough to consider the postal ballot and there was no need of seat and the name of the attesting officer.

The YSR Congress challenged this decision in the Andhra Pradesh high court. The court did not consider the petition and upheld the election commission’s decision. The YSR Congress approached the supreme court against the AP high court order and the decision of the election commission.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu filed a caveat petition in the supreme court requesting the court to take his opinion also before taking the YSR Congress petition.