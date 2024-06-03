x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Supreme Court asks Pinnelli not to enter counting centres

Published on June 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Supreme Court asks Pinnelli not to enter counting centres

The Supreme Court on Monday asked YSR Congress MLA from Macherla, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, not to enter the counting centres on June 4, the day of counting. The court took up the petition of TDP activist Namburi Seshagiri Rao for hearing on Monday and directed the MLA not to enter any counting centre.

However, the Supreme Court did not interfere with the orders of Andhra Pradesh high court, which granted bail to the MLA till June 6. The petitioner told the court that he had received threats to his life from the MLA and wanted the court to arrest the MLA till the election process is completed. However, the court did not consider his plea.

Meanwhile, the court also dismissed the petition of Chandragiri YSR Congress MLA candidate Chevireddy Mohit Reddy seeking repoll. Mohit Reddy said that there were irregularities in four polling booths on the day of polling, May 13. He wanted the Supreme Court to direct the election commission to have repolling in these four polling stations.

The court did not consider his plea and said that there was no need for the court to interfere with the election commission work.

The court also dismissed the YSR Congress petition on the postal ballots. The election commission had issued notification on May 30 stating that attesting officer signature is enough to consider the postal ballot and there was no need of seat and the name of the attesting officer.

The YSR Congress challenged this decision in the Andhra Pradesh high court. The court did not consider the petition and upheld the election commission’s decision. The YSR Congress approached the supreme court against the AP high court order and the decision of the election commission.

TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu filed a caveat petition in the supreme court requesting the court to take his opinion also before taking the YSR Congress petition.

Next TDP appeals to poll panel to restrain govt from borrowings, payments Previous Naidu confident of indisputable victory of NDA
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley