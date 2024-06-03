x
TDP appeals to poll panel to restrain govt from borrowings, payments

Published on June 3, 2024 by

TDP appeals to poll panel to restrain govt from borrowings, payments

Stating that the outgoing State Government is resorting to abuse of power, the TDP on Monday made an appeal to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restrain this caretaker Government from going for reckless borrowings and payments to favoured contractors.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, the TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, sought the poll panel intervention to ensure Constitutional propriety and sanctity of people’s mandate. “It is shocking that the State Government has already exhausted the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit fixed by the Centre for the State by June 1, 2024 itself and much of these borrowings are after the Model Code of Conduct came into force. The payments after borrowing these funds are being used to make payments to their own firms and binami contractors thus abusing power,” Atchen Naidu said in the letter.

Even on Monday the State Government raised Rs 4,000 cr loan only to make payments to contractors thus violating First-In-First-Out (FIFO) rule in the Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS), he said and informed the poll panel that the officials of the Financial wing are hand-in-glove with the ruling party indulging in corrupt practices. Since the counting of votes is slated for Tuesday, June 4, it is against the Constitutional propriety that the outgoing Government is resorting to indiscriminate borrowings to please the ruling party leaders and to get some commissions at the cost of the established systems, Atchen Naidu added.

“We, thus seek the intervention of the ECI and the Chief Election Commissioner to restrain the outgoing Government from going to any kind of borrowings and payments till the counting results are announced,” Atchen Naidu said in the letter end also sought an investigation against those officers responsible for this kind of irregular practice.

